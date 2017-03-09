Owner offers $20,000 for lost cat

A Southern California cat owner is willing to pay $20,000 for the return of her lost feline.

Bentley, a 6-month-old Savannah breed, disappeared from his Marina del Rey condo more than a week ago. Initially, his owner offered a $5,000 reward. Then she upped it to $7,500. As of Wednesday, it stood at $20,000.

The Savannah is a rare hybrid breed crossing a domestic cat with a serval — a medium-sized wild African feline. They can cost as much as $22,000, according to the F1Hybrids Savannahs website, and are larger than a standard house cat.

Bentley's owner has declined interviews and did not immediately return a phone message left by InsideEdition.com. Her neighbors told KCBS-TV the reward has drawn crowds of searchers. The owner has also hired search dogs, but Bentley remains at large.

He has been declawed, and is therefore at risk of not being able to fend for himself outdoors.

