Man sent to jail for flying Nazi kite

VIENNA (AP) - An Austrian court has sentenced a man who flew a kite displaying a swastika to two years in prison for contravening anti-Nazi laws.

The 22-year old was charged last year after launching the kite showing Nazi symbols in downtown Salzburg, near the German border. He subsequently stuck handwritten Nazi slogans on the walls of his cell while in investigative custody.

The man had already spent three months in prison on another conviction under Austria's anti-Nazi laws, which prohibit glorifying the Hitler era, before Thursday's court decision.

He is not being identified due to privacy laws.