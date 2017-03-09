Boy credits his strength to angels after rescuing dad from under car

- A 9-year-old was honored for the miraculous rescue of his dad when a car fell on him last year.

J.T. Parker, of Idaho, was chosen by the American Red Cross as one of 11 "East Idaho Real Heroes" for 2017. J.T. was only 8 years at the time of the incident.

His father, Stephen Parker, and his now 18-year-old brother, Mason, were working on a car in the backyard of their Sugar Hill home when Mason went inside after cutting himself.

Stephen was then trying to adjust the car’s axle when the car suddenly fell on him.

“My 8-year-old son and I were the only two out there. I was totally trapped. He was on the other side of the car so he couldn’t even see me,” Stephen told InsideEdition.com. "I didn’t know if I should yell out to him because I didn’t want him to feel the pressure if he couldn’t jack it up.

"I didn’t want him to think it was his fault if I died."

But, Stephen eventually yelled to his young son to jack up the car, right before he passed out.

"I wasn’t there anymore because I had this nice calm peaceful feeling," Stephen said.

JT, who then weighed 50 pounds, started jumping up and down on the jack handle and got the car off his father within 15 minutes. It had taken the strength of Stephen and his son Mason to initially jack up the vehicle.

"It was scary, and I didn’t think that I could jack the car up, but I just kept on trying," J.T. said in an interview with East Idaho News.

But, J.T. credits his super strength that day to "angels."

"I was amazed," Stephen said. "I was like, 'How could this happen?' I was like it had to be help from above. It made me realize that we are not alone. There is a higher power taking care of us and watching over us."

