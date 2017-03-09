Jewish Children's Museum evacuated

By: FOx5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 09 2017 10:16AM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 11:09AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The Jewish Children's Museum in Brooklyn was abruptly closed Thursday due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The NYPD responded to the building at 792 Eastern Parkway and reportedly evacuated the building. There are unconfirmed reports that a bomb threat had been phoned in to the facility.

At about 10 a.m., the museum posted to its Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice.

"Due to unforseen (sp) circumstances, the JCM will be CLOSED this morning until further notice. We will also be CLOSED this Sunday, March 12th for Purim. We will be OPEN Monday, March 13th for Shushan Purim."

A string of bomb threats have been made in recent days to Jewish community centers across the country and the Anti-Defamation League.

