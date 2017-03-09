Jewish Children's Museum evacuated

- The Jewish Children's Museum in Brooklyn was abruptly closed Thursday due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The NYPD responded to the building at 792 Eastern Parkway and reportedly evacuated the building. There are unconfirmed reports that a bomb threat had been phoned in to the facility.

Police Activity: expect traffic delays & emergency personnel near Kingston Ave & Eastern Pkwy, BK. Consider alternate routes. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 9, 2017

At about 10 a.m., the museum posted to its Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice.

"Due to unforseen (sp) circumstances, the JCM will be CLOSED this morning until further notice. We will also be CLOSED this Sunday, March 12th for Purim. We will be OPEN Monday, March 13th for Shushan Purim."

A string of bomb threats have been made in recent days to Jewish community centers across the country and the Anti-Defamation League.