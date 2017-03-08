Children, adults, 31 animals removed from 'deplorable' home

- Authorities removed more than three dozen animals, two children and four adults from a Hogansville home in “deplorable” conditions with human waste and trash strewn across the residence.

"It's just deplorable that children and even adults would be living in an environment like this," said Hogansville Police Chief Brian Harr.

The Hogansville Police Department seized 30 cats and dogs and a pot belly pig from a home in the 4700 block of Mountville-Hogansville Road Monday afternoon.

Police said the smell and interior condition of the home was so bad that personnel had to wear air tanks and protective clothing. The water had been turned off several weeks prior due to a water leak, and large amounts of human waste and trash were littered on the inside and outside of the home, police said.

"They didn't really have an explanation as to why they were living like this and we have no indication that they ever asked for help and the problem is, at first they didn't even seem to think there was a problem living in this kind of filth," the chief told FOX 5's Portia Bruner.

A family of five, including a 2-year-old and a 7-month old, were living at the home and in a camper parked in the driveway. Police say the children were placed in protective custody, and warrants have been filed against two of the four adults.

Police chief:"Worst thing I've ever seen."

Nicholas Luciano, 29, is charged with two counts of child cruelty, two counts of animal cruelty and one count of unlawful dumping.

Zachariah McCoy, 22, is charged with two counts of child cruelty, two counts of deprivation of a minor and one count of unlawful dumping.

Two other adults, Brandi Pybus-McCoy, 41, and Eamantha Crain, 22, were removed from the home. Police say additional charges may be considered.

"The charges are very serious in this case from child cruelty to animal cruelty. We're not even sure some of these animals are going to make it. It's just heartbreaking," the Chief said as he scrolled through the disturbing pictures taken inside the home.

Chief Brian Harr said “conditions inside the home were described as deplorable and completely unsafe for inhabitation.”

