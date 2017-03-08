Man claims assault was prompted by his Trump sticker News Man claims assault was prompted by his Trump sticker A Pinellas County man is recovering from a violent road rage attack that he believes happened because he's a supporter of President Trump.

Gregg Dunay has a Trump bumper sticker and banner on the car he was driving Tuesday. As he approached an intersection, he realized he needed to turn left, but another driver didn't want to let him in.

"I was waving down and I was like, 'Hey, can I move ahead?'" Dunay told FOX 13.

He said he was stunned by the driver's response.

"He rolled down his window and said, 'F Trump...I'm not letting anybody in front of me who has Trump stickers on his car,'" Dunay said. "I said 'That's why we have President Trump because people are attacking other people over a bumper sticker.'"

Dunay said the driver later tried to swerve into his vehicle. He eventually was stopped at a traffic light in front of a RaceTrac gas station on 66th Street North in Kenneth City when was blindsided by what happened next.

"All of a sudden I see out of the corner of my eye something coming out and when I turned to look, that's when he punched me in my right eye," Dunay recalled.

The punch left him with a deep gash over his eye that needed five stitches.

Kenneth City police want to find the driver responsible for the attack. Detectives released surveillance photos from the gas station of the suspected attacker, his passenger and their vehicle, described as a black, newer model Volkswagon Passat or Jetta.

"We're focused on the battery that occurred and finding the suspect," said Chief Kevin Riley, adding he wants to speak with with other driver before he can say for sure whether this was a politically-motivated attack. "That may be the case or not the case, we're still investigating."

"It was definitely all political," insisted Dunay, who has attended eight rallies for the president as well as the inauguration. "This is crazy! President Trump is our president -- whether you like it or not -- for four years."

Anyone with information about the driver should call the Kenneth City Police Department.