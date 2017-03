Snow on the way for NYC region [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Snow is in the forecast for Friday, March 10, 2017. (FOX 5 NY) News Snow on the way for NYC region Most of the Tri-State Region will see 2-4 inches of snow fall on Friday. The cold front makes its way into the area late Thursday. Localized spots could see more than that with central and souther New Jersey expected to get a coating.

- Most of the Tri-State Region will see 2-4 inches of snow fall on Friday as a cold front makes its way into the area late Thursday.

Localized spots could see more with central and southern New Jersey expected to get only a coating of snow.

Snow fall is expected to end early Friday afternoon.

Meteorologist Mike Woods says snow fall should end in the afternoon.