Famous Manhattan rooftop cottage for rent for $17K per month News Famous Manhattan rooftop cottage for rent for $17K per month You may not be surprised to see a lovely cottage in the country. But you may be surprised to see it perched on top of a building on East 13th Street and Third Avenue.

It's rare to find a house in the sky. And this one crowning a prewar condo in the East Village is unique according to Candice Milano, the broker from The Shemesh Team at Corcoran Group representing the property now on the rental market.

The space's two floors feature wood-burning fire places, exposed brick walls, and nearly 800 square feet of outdoor space.

This slice of the country can be yours for $17,000 a month.