Suffolk County cracks down on gangs

In less than six months, the Suffolk County Police Department was able to solve the brutal murders of Brentwood teens Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens. In a joint effort, last week they arrested four MS-13 gang members here illegally from El Salvador and Honduras.

Commissioner Timothy Sini and the entire police department stood together, making it clear their work is not done. The department's goal is to eradicate gangs from the county. To do that, police plan on using every resource.

Since the girls were murdered in September, the Suffolk police say they have arrested 142 MS-13 members. Not only are they working with the FBI but they also have enhanced patrols within the department including ESU and aviation.

The department has a team of eight officers assigned strictly to MS-13 enforcement in Brentwood and Central Islip. It also has a precinct gang team and criminal intelligence detectives.

A license plate reader program will also be used as an investigative tool to help prevent and solve crimes.