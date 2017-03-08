Police: Man held 8 women against their will inside home

- A man is accused of holding eight women against their will inside a multimillion-dollar home in Sandy Springs.

Police released the 911 call Wednesday, which revealed the 20-year-old woman who asked for help wanted to leave the home, but feared her "boss" would kill her. She said during the call that the other women in the home were being forced to dance for money.

Sandy Springs police requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation's assistance in the investigation. Officers and agents ended up rescuing the eight women from the home.

Roberts was taken into custody and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Police said the women were lured into the home because they were having financial problems, and then they weren't allowed to leave.

The FBI is now looking for more victims, and investigating whether there could be out-of-state ties to what was going on inside the home.

The 6,800-square-foot house where the women were found is located in a gated community, and last sold for $1.2 million.

FOX 5 spoke with the homeowners association president Mark Feinberg, who said the community is shocked.

"I'm not aware that any of the neighbors heard from this gentlemen [Roberts], other than maybe a passing hello," Feinberg said.