Elderly woman beaten by offended young mom: Cops

A mother who was offended by an elderly woman's comments about her child took the woman's cane and beat her with it, according to police.

The older woman was about to step into the elevator at the Q station at East 86th St. in Manhattan Monday afternoon when she was pushed aside by the mother and her son.

The 71-year-old woman told the young mother that she should teach her child some manners and that he should wait for people to come out of the elevator, according to police.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help the victim.

"She just beat me up," the woman told the NY Post. "I'm in a lot of pain."

The NYPD is searching for the assailant.

She is described as black, approximately 28 years old, 5 feet six inches tall, with a dark complexion, and braids. She was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, a black hoodie, glasses and a tan bag.

Anyone with information about the assault that could help police find the woman, should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.