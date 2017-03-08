Woman on run after poisoning husband to avoid sex

Las Vegas authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has pleaded guilty to poisoning her husband’s Lucky Charms because she was tired of having sex with him.

Andrea Heming, 49, told police that she put boric acid in her husband’s cereal to stop him from having sex with her as she slept. He reportedly suffered from diarrhea and nose bleeds for six months.

She pleaded guilty but was freed on $50,000 bail while awaiting sentencing. For the past two years, she has been on the run and authorities believe she may have fled to her native Mexico.

Ralph Heming contacted police after collecting surveillance video showing his wife putting white powder into food that only he ate.

Detectives then interviewed Andrea Heming at the couple’s home. According to her arrest report, she acknowledged lacing her husband’s food with boric acid in an attempt to make him impotent.

"I wouldn't use that much to kill him, but just enough to make him not have an erection," she told investigators, according to the report.

She said she had researched boric acid, commonly used to kill household cockroaches and ants, on the internet.

Ralph Heming has since moved to California. If caught, Andrea Heming faces up to 12 years in prison.