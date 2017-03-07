A glimpse at the future TWA Hotel at JFK Airport News A glimpse at the future TWA Hotel at JFK Airport It will be the first hotel at JFK Airport and it will be special. They said the goal is to "bring her back to life," and according to the plans they will do all of that and a little more with the new TWA Hotel.

It will include 505 guest rooms and event space. It will also feature among other things a museum, fitness facility, observation deck and high-end retail. The plan is to embrace the history things like the sunken lounge and the beautiful architecture as they take it in to a new age.

Opened in 1962, the TWA Flight Center designed by Eero Saarinen was ground-breaking. John F. Kennedy was president, the Beatles were on top of the world, and John Glenn circled the earth.

The building closed 2001, but it is now in repair with plans to re-open in late 2018 or early 2019. There are challenges. For example, nearly 500 window panes need replacing. Also, asbestos need to be removed and two new buildings need to be built.

The challenges are how to make it profitable and make the change economically viable. The project is private with no public subsidies and is union built and managed.