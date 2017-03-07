App matches new moms with each other News App matches new moms with each other New York City mom Jamie Kolnick has no problem keeping her 1-year-old Zack busy, but she was finding it tough to meet other moms who lived nearby and could relate to. A few weeks ago that changed when she downloaded Peanut, the equivalent of a dating app for moms.

You can swipe up to wave hello and start chatting or swipe down for maybe later. Kolnick has already made connections.

Peanut is the brainchild of Michelle Kennedy, who helped launch popular romantic dating apps like bumble. Kennedy got the idea after she became a mom.

The app uses an algorithm to pair women based on their location, occupation, interests, and more. Peanut just went live last month ago but already has tens of thousands of users in the U.S. and U.K. Kennedy expects it will continue to grow as more moms spread the word.