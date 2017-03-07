FBI seeks help with 5 unsolved murders in Westchester County

Wilbert Francis was shot and killed on June 10, 2016, near the area of 125 South 2nd Avenue in Mount Vernon, New York.

Rubin Davis was shot and killed on June 26, 2011, at the 4th Street Park in Mount Vernon, New York.

Mario Frater was shot and killed on August 31, 2016, near 14 West 4th Street in Mount Vernon, New York.

Dean Daniels was shot and killed on September 22, 2014, near Park Avenue and East Prospect Place in Mount Vernon, New York.

Jovelle Stewart was shot and killed on March 27, 2016, near 141 North High Street in Mount Vernon, New York.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Gang Task Force is asking for the public's help in solving the murders of five men in Mount Vernon, New York, dating back to 2011.

- The FBI has announced a reward in connection with the unsolved murders of five men in Westchester County dating back six years.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Gang Task Force hopes that someone will come forward about the five shooting deaths that occurred in Mount Vernon, a small city of 67,000 people that borders the Bronx.

The FBI's reward of up to $5,000 is for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons that killed Rubin Davis, Dean Daniels, Jovelle Stewart, Wilbert Francis, and Mario Frater.

Davis was shot June 26, 2011, at the 4th Street Park. Daniels died on September 22, 2014, near Park Avenue and East Prospect Place. Stewart was shot and killed on March 27, 2016, near 141 North High Street. Francis was killed on June 10, 2016, near 125 South 2nd Avenue. Frater was shot on August 31, 2016, near 14 West 4th Street.

If you have any information, call the FBI in Westchester at 914-925-3888.