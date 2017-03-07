Anti-Trump movement could reshape politics News Anti-Trump movement could reshape politics There are several ways to describe Donald Trump's presidency. One specifically is protest. Beginning with the Women's March the day after the inauguration, protests are mobilizing thousands of people nationwide. But are these social movements having any impact on the White House?

"They don't at this point appear to making a difference in the way President Trump behaves per se," said David Birdsell, the dean of Baruch's School of Public and International Affairs.

But that doesn't mean protests aren't making a difference, he said. He compared the mobilization to the Tea Party in 2009.

"What the Tea Party made vivid and literally visible was a reaction against the policies against the Obama administration," Birdsell said. "I think we may now be seeing a blue version of that movement and a blue version of that visibility."

Thousands of protesters nationwide have been showing up at town halls in their district to express dissatisfaction with their local leaders. If it continues it could change the outcome of the 2018 election, Maryland University Professor Dana Fischer said. While these protests may not change who the president is, experts said it could very well change who comes out to vote and why. It could also change who runs for office.

"There's no question that more people are turning out now and there's a lot more interest in running for office than I've seen in the past," Fischer said.