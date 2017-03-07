Humans of New York inspires school's Instagram project

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - They're the Humans of Sachem North and each of them has a story to tell.
"I always tried to hide the truth... and I feel like everybody should know the real me," said Diana Torre, one of more than 200 featured on the Instagram page. The senior opened up about her learning disability. "We should all treat each other like best friends because you don't know what the other person is going through," she added.
Peer education teacher Jonathan Chiaramonte was inspired by the Humans of New York project highlighting the stories of strangers on the streets. He said this is no different. His goal is to help teens express themselves and bring students together.
"Their task is to, throughout the year, interview students they don't know, adults they don't know, and bring their story to life," Chiaramonte said.
It is an ongoing project that only showcases photographs and poignant quotes from each of the interviews. Names are never used. Chiaramonte said students place so much emphasis on how they're perceived through social media. He hopes to change that.
Ariyanna Jarvis opened up about not judging people based on their skin color.
"It's a great feeling to feel safe and be able to express yourself," she said.
On "Throwback Thursdays" and "Faculty Fridays" stories from alumni and current staff members are posted to help give advice and insight to the students.
Torre said she was amazed by the support.
"I always thought the popular kids didn't think about you but they do care," she said.
Chiaramonte and his students said they hope other schools will join in.
"I have a dream. It seems silly and a tad bit bizarre, but I will continue to believe in it. I want to be the next Mel Brooks. My dream job next to film critic and writer is to be a director. To be as creative. To be as hardworking. I want to be a visionary. I want to make people laugh. I want to spark people. Inspire. Make art that will be discussed for generations. He gives me the delusion that I can be capable of anything. I AM the next Mel Brooks."
"I hope to do big things in my senior year. I really wish to leave my mark on Sachem North and be remembered for years to come. People will tell you that these four years of your life will go fast and they will be the best years. I promise to make the most of my time helping my community in so many ways. I can truly say even though I am not done with my journey at Sachem North yet, and I still have one more year to go- these past years at school have truly been the best in my life."
"Ill wear my camo, I'll wear my cowboy boots and you can judge me all you want but I know for a fact that you will not get to me. I'm my own person and no matter what I will always wear what I want. I wish everyone had that attitude. Be content and happy with what motivates and inspires you. Be you."
“We’ve been best friends since second grade. It was the first day of school and Paeton just moved to our district from Charlotte, North Carolina. Her sister asked me who my teacher was because Paeton needed help finding her classroom. We ended up having the same teacher, but I didn’t want to show her the classroom. Her and her sister chased me down the hallway but I refused to talk to them. So, at first me and Paeton hated each other, but then somehow we became friends.” “As best friends, we are always supportive of each other and care a lot about one another. We couldn’t imagine not meeting in 2nd grade and being the best friends we are today!"