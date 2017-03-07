Microsoft services outage

- Some Microsoft services have been experiencing outages for many hours, according to social media reports.

At various times, Outlook.com and Hotmail, Xbox Live, Skype, Office 365, and OneDrive had some problems. Microsoft says most services are up and running again, according to Mashable, but problems remain for Xbox users.

Microsoft says that Xbox Live Core Services are "limited" and that Xbox One: Poker Central is "experiencing an issue."

"Another issue has been identified that is causing problems for some members signing in to Xbox Live," the support page said. "The team is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience."