More bomb threats at Jewish groups

- Five bomb threats were made against Jewish organizations in New York City Tuesday morning, igniting another wave of anti-Semitism across the country.

Calling it "unprecedented" Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD officials addressed the media at a Jewish Community Center on Staten Island where a threat had been received.

"We haven't seen anything like this in recent history," said de Blasio.

The JCC Association of North America said several Jewish community centers got email or phone threats overnight and early Tuesday.

The Anti-Defamation League said it was among the organizations across the country that were threatened Tuesday, only days after a string of similar calls.

We just received multiple #bombthreats at ADL offices. Law enforcement personnel are responding. More details to come. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 7, 2017

On Friday, a former reporter named Juan Thompson, 31, was taken into police custody in St. Louis, Missouri. after allegedly making eight threats in a bizarre campaign to harass and frame an ex-girlfriend.

The NYPD and FBI are investigating the incidents.

"This could be coming from a singular individual or a group, with specific language," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said via Twitter his office was directing an investigation into the bomb threats made Tuesday morning at Brighton and DeWitt JCCs, and the Anti-Defamation League headquarters.

I am directing an investigation into the bomb threats made this morning at Brighton and DeWitt JCCs, and the @ADL_National headquarters. pic.twitter.com/lzrjXYBfr9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2017

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

With the Associated Press