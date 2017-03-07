Police: Man smashed glass bottle on NYC museum guard's head News Police: Man smashed glass bottle on NYC museum guard's head Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say assaulted a security guard at a Manhattan museum.

Authorities say the man approached a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Friday to tell him a painting was crooked. Police say the guard then told the man to bring his concern to the information desk.

Officials say the man smashed a glass bottle on the back of the guard's head as he turned away and yelled, "Do your job!" Police say the suspect left a bloody trail throughout the museum from a cut.

Authorities weren't able to find the suspect after following the trail. The unidentified man is described as white, 20-25 years old, 5'8", 150lbs, last seen wearing all black clothing.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a cut on his head.

The Met has released a statement regarding the assault Monday. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are stictly confidential.

With the Associated Press