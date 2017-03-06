Woman accused of having sex with boy, child abuse

A woman has been arrested for having sex with a 12-year-old and abusing her toddler son, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Selena Delatorre, 22, is charged with child molestation, cruelty to children and child abandonment.

Authorities said Delatorre was staying with a friend in Hall County when she engaged in a sexual act with the 12-year-old male, sometime between December 2016 and February 2017. An investigation also revealed that Delatorre had beaten her 2 1/2-year-old son with phone cord, leaving bruises across his body, deputies said.

Authorities said Delatorre later abandoned her children, leaving them with her friend in Hall County. She reportedly told the friend that she no longer wanted them.

On March 2, Delatorre was arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into the Hall County Jail.