Brooklyn parking spot listed for $300K News Brooklyn parking spot listed for $300K Finding a legal space in which to park a car in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn requires either time, patience, or money that most of us feel guilty spending.

- Finding a legal space in which to park a car in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn requires either time, patience, or money that most of us feel guilty spending.

Just one parking space in a garage at 845 Union Street has been put up for sale via Brown Harris Stevens $300,000. For that same price, one could buy 16 new Honda Civics, a ride in a stretch limo with a driver for 24 hours a day for 119 days straight, a whole bunch of Uber or taxi rides or pay off a $60 parking ticket every day for nearly 14 years.

For anyone anywhere else in this country, the concept of buying a parking space for more than a quarter million dollars would likely seem unfathomable. But in this city's distorted parking reality, those who live in the neighborhood found the price tag predictable and instead wondered how much higher it might climb in the future.