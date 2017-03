WASHINGTON (AP) -- Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor is joining President Donald Trump's White House to work as a public liaison.

The White House says Andrew Giuliani will serve as associate director for the Office of Public Liaison. He was a volunteer for Trump's 2016 campaign.

Rudy Giuliani was under consideration for secretary of state before withdrawing his name. He is advising the Trump administration on cybersecurity.