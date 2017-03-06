Suspect guilty of murdering NYPD Det. Randolph Holder

- After four days of deliberation, a Manhattan jury convicted a man for the murder of a New York City police officer.

The jurors found Tyrone Howard guilty of murder, robbery, and other charges in the death of Police Officer Randolph Holder. He faces life in prison without parole.

In October 2015, Holder and his partner confronted Howard, who was on a stolen bicycle, near the FDR Drive in East Harlem. Howard pulled out a gun and fired at the officers, who chased him and exchanged shots with him.

Holder was hit in the head and later died.

A judge will sentence Howard on April 3.

The NYPD posthumously promoted Holder to detective.