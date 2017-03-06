White House defends Trump's wiretapping claim despite lack of proof News White House defends Trump's wiretapping claim Despite President Donald Trump's numerous tweets Saturday alleging that President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps of phones at Trump Tower before the election, the 45th president still is not offering any proof. But that isn't stopping members of the president's inner circle from calling for an investigation.

- Despite President Donald Trump's numerous tweets Saturday alleging that President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps of phones at Trump Tower before the election, the 45th president still is not offering any proof. But that isn't stopping members of the president's inner circle from calling for an investigation.

Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to Trump, called on the House and Senate intelligence committees to probe possible abuses.

The intelligence community is pushing back against President Trump's wiretapping claims. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has strongly denied the allegations. And FBI Director James Comey, in an unprecedented move, has reportedly asked Department of Justice officials to publicly come out against the president's claims.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said that if anyone in the Obama administration had lawfully requested a wiretap then paper trail evidence would exist. Gowdy said that if President Trump is truly interested in an investigation into his wiretapping claim then he can release that evidence.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican and the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, promised a full congressional investigation.