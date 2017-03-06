Nurse stabbed to death in bedroom

- Tennessee police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a 23-year-old to death while robbing her home.

Tiffany Ferguson, a nurse a Saint Thomas West Hospital, was in her bedroom February 28 when an unknown man reportedly began robbing the Nashville condo she shared with a roommate.

Police said that Ferguson got into a confrontation with the man, which ended when he fatally stabbed her.

Police said Ferguson’s roommate was awakened by her screams and when she exited her room, she found the front door open. She then found Ferguson suffering from stab wounds, police said.

"From what we can tell at this moment, this does appear to be a random act," a police spokesman said at a news conference.

Ferguson later died at the hospital.

Police are still on the lookout for the man who was caught on surveillance footage prior to the attack.

“A review of surveillance video from the apartment building found here shows a man pulling on the door handles of parked cars. He found at least one that was unlocked and rummaged through the vehicle,” police said in a report.

The man then started checking for unlocked apartment doors and Ferguson’s was reportedly unlocked, according to police. Once inside, he reportedly started looking for valuables and left the apartment at least once with items before returning.

The suspect wore a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, boots and blue jeans with apparent holes in the rear knee area of both legs, as well as the front.

Family and friends have taken to Facebook with the hashtag #justicefortiff.

"Tiffany was the free spirited one of our family," her brother-in-law Anthony Cox told InsideEdition.com. "Her smile, contagious laughter, and willingness to accept anyone for who they were, caused anyone who met her to love her.

"Our family and the entire community are grieving but know God has a plan, and something positive will come out of this horrific tragedy. It is hard for any of us to understand how this could happen to such a beautiful soul but we all have faith and comfort that she is in heaven with her daddy."

A candlelight vigil was held for Ferguson on Sunday night. A scholarship fund has also been started in her honor.

