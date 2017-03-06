Places you'll most likely get a parking ticket [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption File- Parking ticket (FOX 5 NY) News Places you'll most likely get a parking ticket The Upper East Side is the most frequently ticketed area by parking ticket agents in New York City. That's 10 tickets per year per family. That's $750 in fines. The 19th Precinct is the absolute worst: 59th St. to 96th St., FDR to 5th Ave. Brooklyn equals New York City in terms of number of tickets, but fines cost less.

- A new study finds that the 19th Precinct on Manhattan's Upper East Side is the most frequently ticketed area by meter maids in New York City.

Manhattan as a whole received more than 30 percent of the city's tickets despite having less than 12 percent of households with cars.

According to RentHop.com, 10 million tickets were issued in 2016 which equates to about $715 million in possible revenue.

A family with one vehicle receives about 10 tickets per year or $750 in fines.

Brooklyn matches Manhattan in terms of number of tickets issued, but fines are lower.

The fewest number of tickets were written on Staten Island where drive-ways and garages are more common.

RentHop.com says it used the city's OpenData Portal to examine calendar year 2015 and 2016.

Overall, the issuance of tickets was down nearly 15 percent in 2016 compared to a year earlier.