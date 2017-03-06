Bill calls for tax-free breast pumps, collection, storage

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - An Assembly panel has advanced legislation that would make breast pumps, breast pump collection and storage supplies and certain services to breast pumps tax-free in New Jersey.

The Women and Children's committee approved the measure Monday.

It would eliminate the tax now imposed on purchases and charges to repair and maintain the devices. It also removes the tax on supplies need to start and support breastfeeding while using a breast pump during lactation.

The legislation is sponsored by Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt.

