Trump to reportedly sign revised travel ban order

WASHINGTON (AP) - A revised executive order temporarily barring the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries and halting the nation's refugee program is headed to President Donald Trump.

A White House official says plans to roll out the order are on track for Monday. The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the order ahead of the official announcement.

The new order has been in the works since shortly after a federal court blocked Trump's initial effort, but the administration has repeatedly pushed back the signing as it has worked to better coordinate with the agencies that it will need to implement the ban.

Trump administration officials have said the new order aims to overcome legal challenges to the first.