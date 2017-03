Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a massive fire in Queens Saturday night.

The FDNY said the 7-alarm fire destroyed homes and businesses in a row of buildings on Liberty Avenue between 110th and 111th street in Richmond Hill.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the fast-moving fire, and they were able to get everyone out safely.

Dozens of people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Five people, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries.