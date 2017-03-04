Helen Marshall, former borough President of Queens, dies at 87

Helen Marshall, the first African American to serve as the Queens Borough president has passed away at the age of 87.

"She was a loving mother, a loving grandmother, a loving aunt and a loving sister, and she loved Queens, and always did everything she could to take care of everybody," said her daughter, Agnes Marie Marshall, of Elmhurst.

Governor Cuomo took to twitter to express his condolences, “Saddened by passing of former Queens BP Helen Marshall – a tireless advocate for children, schools & libraries. My heart is with her family.”

First elected in 2002, Marshall became the first African American and the second woman to serve as Queens borough president.

Marshall, who emphasized education, contributing to school and libraries, served for three terms before stepping down in 2013, and was replaced by Melinda Katz.

Prior to serving as borough president, Helen Marshall also served as a member of the New York City Council and New York State Assembly.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said she was bighearted, dynamic and brave. Queens Library President Dennis Walcott said Queens Library would not be the world-class system it is without her.

She is survived by her two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.