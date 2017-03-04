China sets 2017 growth target of '6.5 percent or higher'

A member of a Chinese military band rehearses before the opening session of the annual National People's Congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Posted:Mar 04 2017 08:08PM EST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 08:09PM EST

BEIJING (AP) -- China's government has set an economic growth for this year of "around 6.5 percent or higher if possible," down from last year's 6.7 percent expansion but among the fastest in the world.

A government report Sunday says the target, down from last year's goal of 6.5 to 7 percent, is in line with efforts to overhaul industry and create a "moderately prosperous society."

Chinese growth has declined steadily since 2010 as communist leaders try to develop a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on trade and investment.

Sunday's report also calls for more job creation, stronger exports and better energy efficiency.

