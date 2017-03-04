Obama spokesperson says Trump's claim on Trump Tower wiretap is false

Former President Obama has denied President Trump’s accusation of tapping Trump Tower phones weeks before the election.

“Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false,” said Kevin Lewis, spokesman for Obama.

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump released a series of tweets accusing the former president of wiretapping Trump Tower before Trump’s election victory and called it an action of “McCarthyism.”

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted.

He went on asking, “Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!” and continued, “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Obama’s foreign policy advisor, Ben Rhodes fired back tweets and said, “No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you.”

Trump has not commented on Obama claiming his accusations are false.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.