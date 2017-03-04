Wind-swept fire kills 2-year-old, damages NJ church

- A 2-year-old was killed and a man was seriously injured in a fire that ripped through at least building and spread to a nearby church in Union City, New Jersey.

The fire, which broke out early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. started on Summit Avenue, which quickly spread due to high winds and reached the Sts. Joseph and St. Michael Church.

The child, who has been identified as Eddie Gonzalez Jr., was reportedly in the house that caught fire. He would have turned 2-years-old later in March.

Mayor Brian P. Stack, issued his condolences to Gonzalez family for the loss of their son, “It’s absolutely devastating. The loss the parents of this little boy are experiencing is unimaginable and truly heartbreaking. We all will hold our loved ones a little tighter tonight having heard the news of this tragedy.”

Over 50 people were displaced due to the fire and where sent to Jose Marti Middle School for temporary shelter.