NY lawmakers, mayor press feds for Trump Tower security funds

It cost New York City roughly $24 million to protect Trump Tower from Election Day to Inauguration Day. Prices are increasing by the day, and so is pressure from local officials to receive a full federal reimbursement.

"It is not the responsibility of the New York City taxpayers to foot the bill of the president of the United States," Rep. Carolyn Maloney said. "That is a federal obligation."

New York City was able to secure $7 million in the December budget to initially compensate the city, but lawmakers are still asking for $18.7 million more.

NYPD security at Trump Tower also costs $308,000 a day when President Trump is in town and more than $127,000 a day when he is out of town.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio visited New York's congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., to make the case for a federal reimbursement. Rep. Nita Lowey was also there.

"If you talk to New York taxpayers they feel like they're paying too much taxes right now," she said. "And certainly it is not the responsibility of the New York taxpayers to pay additional for protection of the president and his family when they're here in New York or protection of the family and the facility even when the president is in Washington."