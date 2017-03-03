Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new African name

File photo of Rachel Dolezal taken July 24, 2009,  at the Human Rights Education Institute. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios)
File photo of Rachel Dolezal taken July 24, 2009,  at the Human Rights Education Institute. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios)

Posted:Mar 03 2017 04:50PM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 04:52PM EST

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, who resigned amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Court documents show a judge granted her request on Oct. 7, 2016. Her new name has origins in Africa.

The former Dolezal has acknowledged that she is "Caucasian biologically" but says she identifies as black.

Her race became a national topic of conversation in 2015 after a local news reporter questioned her on camera about her background.

She told Britain's The Guardian newspaper last week that that she can't find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.

Her memoir is set to be released later this month.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories