Bride-to-be's dress made of Taco Bell wrappers

Photo via FoxNews.com
Photo via FoxNews.com

Posted:Mar 03 2017 03:53PM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 03:59PM EST

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - The wedding of one woman's dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she's wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers.

The winner of Taco Bell's "Love and Tacos" contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain's flagship restaurant. The wedding venue opens to the public later this year.

Diane Nguyen entered the contest with an Instagram picture of herself wearing a burrito-wrapper dress while holding a tray with her fiancee in front of a Taco Bell counter. She writes that Taco Bell has been there for the couple throughout the years and the couple's love "is as cheesy as a quesadilla."

The winning couple will be announced later this month.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories