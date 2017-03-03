Arnold Schwarzenegger quits 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has terminated his involvement with "Celebrity Apprentice."

Schwarzenegger said in an interview that he is riding off into the sunset after hosting a single season of the reality show, a lawyer for the actor told Fox News.

The news comes after Schwarzenegger's stint on the NBC show was plagued by poor ratings and recent reports that sponsors were ending their relationships with the show because of its continued links to it its former host, President Donald Trump, who remains a credited producer.

The "Terminator" star said he would not return to the show even if he were asked to return, but NBC has yet to announce if they will even be renewing the show. The network did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The former California governor said he wouldn't mind working with NBC and producer Mark Burnett again "on a show that doesn't have this baggage."

