Man cons salesman out of $150K Maserati

A Maserati went missing for days after police say a man conned a salesman during a test drive. Boca Raton police say 45-year-old Michael McGilvary II went to a dealership to test drive a $150,000 Maserati GranTurismo.

He and a salesman drove to a marina so McGilvary could supposedly show his girlfriend the car. They walked down the dock, then McGilvary told the salesman he would get his girlfriend. When he didn't return after 30 minutes, the salesman searched for McGilvary. The valet told him McGilvary had driven off.

McGilvary was arrested on auto theft charges, one day later, but the car wasn't found. It was finally discovered on March 1st and appeared to be damage-free.

McGilvary was initially being held by federal authorities on a probation violation. He now faces grand theft charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.