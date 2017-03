Fire at Trump International Hotel [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption An electrical short circuit in an apartment under construction sparked a fire at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Columbus Circle early Friday morning. (FOX 5 NY) News Fire at Trump International Hotel A fire inside an apartment under construction erupted on the 47th floor of the Trump International Hotel and Tower early Friday morning. According to fire officials, a short circuit started the fire. One person suffered a minor injury. While firefighters respond to similar fires on a regular basis, an unusually large number of police and fire marshals were quickly on scene at the building owned by President Donald Trump.

