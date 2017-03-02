Group protests Central Park horse carriages News Group protests Central Park horse carriages Animal rights activists protested outside Gracie Mansion Thursday night. They called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to keep his promise and protect Central Park carriage horses.

Last week, Max, a white horse, collapsed near Tavern on the Green in the park. Photos taken by a bystander quickly went viral. NYCLASS, an animal rights group, has fought for years to ban the carriage horses. The group says Max fell to the ground after breathing heavily and is demanding an investigation.

Edita Birnkrant of NYCLASS wants to know how many incidents with horses have to happen before the mayor fulfills his campaign promise to get the horses off the street. She says, "We don't really know what's going on with these horses."

Christina Hansen, the spokesperson for the New York City carriage industry, says NYCLASS is making something out of nothing. Hansen she says the driver knew what to do. As soon as he unhooked the horse from the carriage, the equine was able to get back on its feet. She says a vet and the Department of Health examined Max, who is in good health and went back to work Monday.

The mayor wants to ban horse carriages, but his plan has not passed the City Council.