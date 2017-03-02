Interfaith peace vigil held at threatened JCC on Long Island News Interfaith peace vigil held at threatened JCC on Long Island The Plainview-Old Bethpage Interfaith Clergy Council held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to promote tolerance and peace. The service was held on the grounds of the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center.

Someone made a bomb threat there Monday. Investigators believe the threat may be connected to more than 100 anti-Semitic threats and vandalism at Jewish institutions around the country. President Trump condemned the threats Tuesday during his address to a joint session of Congress.

Thursday's service included local lawmakers and leaders of many different faiths including Jewish, Christian, and Muslim.

Investigators are still trying to find the person responsible for calling in the threat.

For now, this community stands strong together.