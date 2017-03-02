Boys of different race say they look same because of haircut

A 5-year-old white boy from Kentucky wanted to get his hair cut so he could look just like his best friend, who is black. Jax's mom, Lydia Rosebush of Louisville, told InsideEdition.com that he wanted his hair buzzed down to his scalp just like his buddy, Reddy, also 5.

Reddy and his brother are from Africa. A white family in the community adopted the boys.

"Deep down inside, yes [Jax] absolutely notices there are differences in skin color," Rosebush said. "However, he doesn't care. The only difference to him is their hair doesn't match."

Rosebush said the family doesn't talk about race much, but she has taught Jax the importance of treating everyone with kindness, no matter what skin color.

"You treat everyone the same," she said. "It's not about black and white."

