What Concourse in the Bronx has to offer

- The Concourse section is a community in the South Bronx that has a lot to offer. It takes its name from its main thoroughfare, the grand concourse. This majestic boulevard stretches for 4 miles throughout the borough and was modeled after the famous Champs-Élysées in Paris. Many of the buildings that line the Grand Concourse are in the beaux arts and art deco style.

You'll find the borough's courthouses, which sit in the shadow of Yankee Stadium. It is also the home of concourse bakery, a neighborhood favorite for 43 years. Everyone raves about the beef patties but I tried the oxtails with rice and beans.

Longtime resident Alaam Thomas is a vendor who loves the sense of community here. He says he knows his neighbors and their kids.

One of the area's green spaces is Joyce Kilmer Park, where I met real estate broker Ariela Heilman. She said many people priced out of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island City come here looking for cheaper rents and more space. In this neighborhood, Walton Avenue is a popular street. It is part commercial, part residential.

Now if you're looking for a little culture, the Bronx Museum of the Arts is a contemporary museum worth a visit. It is open Wednesday through Sunday and it is free.

Just across the street is the Andrew Freedman Home. The landmarked building is part hotel, part speakeasy, and part cultural arts center.