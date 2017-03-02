Mexican baseball manager 'Paquin' Estrada missing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Francisco "Paquin" Estrada, the manager of Mexican League baseball team Bravos de Leon, was reported missing by his club and league officials Thursday.

A statement from the team confirmed that Estrada's whereabouts were unknown and said the club was awaiting further word from authorities.

"We do not know if 'Paquin' may be in some clinic or hospital due to some medical emergency, or if he may have been the victim of some crime situation," the club said.

Estrada, 69, recently underwent heart surgery.

Mexican League spokesman Gabriel Medina said the last known contact with Estrada was on Tuesday night, and he missed a scheduled press conference the following morning.

The prosecutors' office in Guanajuato state, where the city of Leon is located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Estrada appeared in a single major league game for the New York Mets in 1971, collecting one hit in two at-bats, according to MLB.com. He also had a three-decade career as a catcher in the minors and in Mexico, where he was part of 10 championship teams.

As a manager, he led the Mexican team Tomateros de Culiacan to Caribbean Series titles in 1996 and 2002 and also coached the country's national team at the first World Baseball Classic in 2006.



