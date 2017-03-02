Violent robber targets women in Queens [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The man in this sketch has robbed at least three women of their purse or phone in Queens. News Violent robber targets women in Queens A man has robbed at least three women in Queens in violent incidents, according to the NYPD.

In the first incident, a 63-year-old woman was punched in the face by the suspect on Jan. 18 at about 8:20 p.m. at 65th St. and 99th St. in Rego Park. Her purse including an iPhone and credit cards were stolen. The man fled on foot toward 102 St.

In the second robbery, on Feb. 8, the suspect approached an 82-year-old woman from behind and hit her in the head with a blunt object, according to police. The elderly woman fell to the ground at 110-17 70 Road at about 5:50 p.m. in Forest Hills. The woman suffered cuts to the back of her head and was taken to Forest Hills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

In the most recent incident, on Feb. 28, the man stepped out of a blue foor-door sedan on Harrow St. in Forest Hills and approached a 53-year-old woman from behind and hit her head with a blunt object. She fell to the ground unconscious. When she woke up, she found that her purse, debit cards, credit cards and $51 cash were missing. She was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.