Bastrop Co. family recognized by Trump after son allegedly killed by undocumented immigrant

Fred Funderburgh misses his son Billy everyday.

Last June, DPS told Fox 7 45-year-old Billy Funderburgh and his 38-year-old wife Natalee were heading back to Bastrop from Elgin on their Harley when 38-year-old Rudolfo Campuzano hit them from behind in a Kia, killing them both.

State Troopers told us at the time the driver left the scene but they tracked him down and gave him a sobriety test, which he failed. He was charged with 2 counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

Looking at records from Travis County, in 2012 Campuzano took a plea deal for a DWI the year before.

Since we spoke with the Funderburg's last June, Campuzano was released.

"After 90 days he was not indicted. Bastrop County did not indict him so he was released on a personal bond. And he had an ICE hold on him so as he was released they turned him over to ICE," Funderburgh said.

According to Bastrop County jail records he was arrested again in October with 2 counts of "accident involving death." He's still in jail with a $500,000 bond and an ICE hold.

After his son's death, Fred Funderburgh joined a group called the "Remembrance Project," a non-profit advocating for families whose loved ones have been killed by undocumented immigrants.

The Trump administration took notice. He and his son James flew to DC in January. Fred says they met with the President, Vice President Pence and General John Kelly.

President Trump recognized the Funderburgh's in a speech on the importance of immigration reform.

"Fred Funderburgh and his son James who lost Billy -- Billy was Fred's son and James's brother. Billy's wife Natalee was also killed by an illegal immigrant. Somebody that should never, ever...have been here," Trump said in January.

"I tell you one thing, I've met a lot of people and Donald Trump...he's the real thing," Funderburgh said. "For many times that families have spoke out and no one has listened but he said 'they're going to start listening now' and he was going to see to that," Funderburgh said.

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered at the Bastrop County Courthouse for Campuzano's pre-trial hearing that ended up being re-set for later in the month.

"The public needs to be aware that this happening. This is why people are upset about illegal immigrants. Especially illegal immigrants who are committing crimes in our country," said family friend Chris Parachini.

"We're not going to give up until it's totally investigated and we find out exactly who did what, how, when, where why. It took part of our life. A lot of the illegal aliens are saying their families are being split you know, if they take one of their loved ones. Well they have no clue what splitting a family is until they have something like this happen to them. Our family is definitely split," Funderburgh said.

Campuzano, who is now 39 years old, will be before a judge on March 22nd. I did reach out to Campuzano's court-appointed attorney and haven't heard back. I did speak with Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz by phone this afternoon. He says the reason Campuzano was released in the first place after 90 days is because he hadn't received the completed investigation from the investigating agency by that time. So by default, Campuzano had to be released.