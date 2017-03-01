Saying no to your friends' social media sales News Saying no to your friends' social media sales If your social media friends have been bombarding you with direct marketing products, from skincare to weight loss supplements, you're not alone. But if you're not looking to buy what your friends are selling, how do you give the friendship a like without opening up your wallet?

- If your social media friends have been bombarding you with direct marketing products, from skincare to weight loss supplements, you're not alone. But if you're not looking to buy what your friends are selling, how do you give the friendship a like without opening up your wallet?

For years, people have been using a direct sales model, inviting friends into their homes to sell kitchen accessories, beauty products, you name it. But now, social media is offering entrepreneurs the platform to pitch their products directly to hundreds or thousands of friends with the click of a button.

Instead of simply ignoring your friends, etiquette consultant Thomas Farley advises responding honestly. But he reminds us that it's a two-way street, and we shouldn't expect our friends to support our causes if we aren't prepared to shell out for their products.

And if you’re the one doing the selling, there is a way to do that without alienating all of your friends in the process. Farley suggests that you offer your friends an "out," explaining that you won't be insulted if they decline your pitch.

So market wisely, and remember that sometimes business and friendship really just may not mix.