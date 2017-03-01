Report: Beau Biden's widow, brother now a couple

- When Beau Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015, he left behind several family members, including a wife and younger brother. The latter two are now in a romantic relationship, according to Page Six.

Hallie Biden and Hunter Biden "are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time," according to a statement Hunter Biden sent to Page Six. Hunter Biden separated from his wife in October 2015, Page Six reported. It is not clear when the romantic relationship started.

And the former vice president is OK with the relationship. "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness," Joe Biden said, according to Page Six.

Beau Biden was attorney general of Delaware and a soldier in the Delaware National Guard. Many political observers believed he might have had a bright political future.

His death took a huge toll on the Biden family, especially on the former vice president, who said his son's death was one reason he decided against running for president for a third time.