Top-notch NYC steakhouse is standing room only News Top-notch NYC steakhouse is standing room only Ikinari Steak is a tiny new restaurant nestled on East 10 Street in Manhattan. It is easy to miss but hard to forget. It is the one place where you'll never hear the words "right this way to your seat" because there aren't any. And customers don't seem to mind.

This steakhouse was the brainchild of Chef Kunio Ichinose. Eager to offer diners a top-notch meal without a long wait, he opened Japan's first standing steakhouse three years ago. The concept was such a hit that he opened 116 more. The Manhattan location is the 117th.

Here is how it works. First you decide what cut of meat you'd like: ribeye, sirloin, filet. Then you decide how many grams you want. Then make your way over to the order station. No matter what you pick, ordering it rare is recommended.

I ordered 300 grams of the ribeye, which is a little over 10 ounces. The cost was $27. Your steak is weighed and then it hits the grill. 10 minutes after i ordered, the meat was ready.

You pour the steak sauce over your steak. After the sizzle, it's time for a taste. Wow and double wow.

And I wasn't the only one who thought it was delicious. Customers told us they enjoy it.

Ikinari steak: no seat, no problem.